News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » ICICI Bank, Indian Bank hike lending rates

ICICI Bank, Indian Bank hike lending rates

Source: PTI
August 01, 2022 19:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

ICICI Bank, the second-largest private sector lender and state-owned Indian Bank on Monday raised their lending rates across all tenors in anticipation of a rate hike by the RBI later this week.

ICICI Bank

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The rates have been increased across all tenors under the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) system, a move that will make EMIs expensive for those who availed loans benchmarked against the MCLR.

Under the revised rates, effective August 1, ICICI Bank's one-year MCLR has increased by 15 basis points or 0.15 per cent to 7.90 per cent, while the overnight MCLR rose to 7.65 per cent, as per information posted on the bank's website.

 

The one-year MCLR is considered important from a retail loans perspective, as a bank's long-term loans like home loans are linked to this rate.

The rate hike comes ahead of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting later this week.

It is widely expected that the MPC would hike interest rates to tame high inflation.

Later in the day, state-owned Indian Bank announced a revision in its one-year MCLR to 7.65 per cent, up by 0.10 per cent from the existing rate.

The other tenor MCLRs, from overnight to 6-months, have been revised upwards to 6.85 - 7.50 per cent, Indian Bank said.

It also revised the TBLR (Treasury Bill Benchmark Linked Lending Rate) of more than 1 year to less than or equal to 3 years tenor to 6.15 per cent from 6.10 per cent, among others.

It said the revised MCLR and TBLR will be effective from August 3.

"Other existing benchmark rates viz, policy repo rate, RBLR, base rate and BPLR remain unchanged," it added.

Last week, mortgage lender HDFC increased its lending rate by 0.25 per cent.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHFL) also hiked its reference rates on housing and MSME loans by 25 basis points in line with other players.

The new rates will be applicable for new customers from August 1 and for existing borrowers from August 5.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
IT-BPM industry to add 3 lakh jobs by March 2023
IT-BPM industry to add 3 lakh jobs by March 2023
Lalit Modi property case:Justice Raveendran to mediate
Lalit Modi property case:Justice Raveendran to mediate
Record Rs 1.5 lakh cr from 5G spectrum sale; Jio tops
Record Rs 1.5 lakh cr from 5G spectrum sale; Jio tops
CWG: Judoka Shushila enters final, Vijay to play for bronze
CWG: Judoka Shushila enters final, Vijay to play for bronze
Irani, daughter not owners of Goa cafe, notes HC
Irani, daughter not owners of Goa cafe, notes HC
CWG: Boxers Amit Panghal, Hussamudin cruise into QFs
CWG: Boxers Amit Panghal, Hussamudin cruise into QFs
IT-BPM industry to add 3 lakh jobs by March 2023
IT-BPM industry to add 3 lakh jobs by March 2023

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

PM's brother to stage dharna at Jantar Mantar

PM's brother to stage dharna at Jantar Mantar

Petrol, diesel sales fall in July as monsoon sets in

Petrol, diesel sales fall in July as monsoon sets in

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances