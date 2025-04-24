HUL Q4 net profit down 3.3% to Rs 2,475 cr

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday reported a decline of 3.35 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,475 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 2,561 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

However, revenue from product sales was at Rs 15,416 crore in the March quarter, led by volume growth, up 2.68 per cent from Rs 15,013 crore in the year-ago period.

"HUL reported an Underlying Sales Growth (USG) of 3 per cent and an Underlying Volume Growth (UVG) of 2 per cent," said HUL in its earnings statement.

However, EBITDA margin which was at 23.1 per cent, declined 30 bps year-on-year, it added.

HUL's total expenses in the March quarter was at Rs 12,478 crore, up 3.12 per cent and total income, which includes other revenue, was up 3.48 per cent to Rs 15,979 crore.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025 HUL's net profit was up 3.78 per cent to Rs 10,671 crore.

It was at Rs 10,282 crore in FY'24.

The company's total income in FY'25 was up 2.28 per cent to Rs 64,138 crore, as against Rs 62,707 crore a year before.

"In FY'25, our turnover surpassed Rs 60,000 crores, with an Underlying Sales Growth of 2 per cent and an EPS growth of 5 per cent. While absolute volume tonnage grew in mid-single digits, it was partially offset by a negative mix," HUL CEO and managing director Rohit Jawa said.

Jawa further noted that the company delivered a competitive performance, further strengthening its market leadership during the year.

"This year marked a step up in our portfolio transformation with increased innovation in high-growth spaces, amplified investments in channels of the future, acquisition of Minimalist, divestment of Pureit, and the decision to demerge Ice Cream business," he said.

Over the outlook, Jawa said, he anticipates demand conditions to gradually improve over the next fiscal year.