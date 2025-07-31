HUL Q1 profit rises 6% to Rs 2,768 cr, sales up 5%

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday reported a 5.97 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,768 crore for the June quarter of FY26, helped by gains from a re-estimation of taxes paid in the previous year.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 2,612 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from HUL, the maker of popular brands as Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Lakmé, and Sunsilk.

Revenue from the sale of products of the leading FMCG firm was up 5.15 per cent at Rs 16,296 crore in the June quarter, led by volume growth.

This was at Rs 15,497 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

"HUL reported a consolidated underlying Sales Growth (USG) of 5 per cent and an Underlying Volume Growth (UVG) of 4 per cent," the company said in its earnings statement.

In the June quarter, HUL's profit before tax was lower by 6.4 per cent to Rs 3,303 on a year-on-year basis. It was at Rs 3,529 crore in the corresponding June quarter of FY25.

Its Profit after Tax (PAT) was up nearly 6 per cent.

According to HUL, the difference "is on account of a one-off impact of re-estimation of tax provisions with respect to the potential disallowance of certain expenses pertaining to prior years."

During the quarter, HUL's EBITDA margin stood at 22.8 per cent, down 130 basis points year-on-year, as the FMCG major continued to step up investments in its business.

The company's total expenses in the June quarter rose 7.25 per cent to Rs 13,284 crore.

Its total income, including other revenue, increased 4.7 per cent to Rs 16,715 crore.

In the segments, Home Care, which is the leading division of HUL housing power brands as Surf Excel, Rin and Vim, was up 1.83 per cent to Rs 5,777 crore as it faced negative pricing.

"Home Care delivered 4 per cent USG, driven by high-single digit UVG.

"The segment witnessed negative pricing as we maintained a competitive price-value equation and continued to pass on commodity price benefits to consumers," said HUL.

Fabric Wash grew volumes in mid-single digits, led by Surf Excel, while Household Care delivered double-digit UVG driven by dishwash.

"Liquids portfolio in Home Care continued its double-digit growth momentum," it said.

However, HUL's Beauty & Wellbeing segment reported a double-digit revenue growth.

Revenue from the segment, in which HUL has brands as Lakme, was up 10.7 per cent to Rs 3,631 crore.

The segment "delivered 7 per cent USG with a low-single digit UVG. Hair Care delivered mid-single digit growth, led by strong performance in Future Core and Market Makers portfolio.

"Skin Care and Colour Cosmetics grew in low-single digits in the quarter, driven by outperformance in Ponds, Vaseline and Simple."

HUL's revenue from Personal Care grew 6.45 per cent to Rs 2,540 crore in the June quarter.

This growth in the segment, which has brands as LUX, Sunsilk, Clinic Plus, Dove, Lakmé, Pond's, and Closeup, was "driven by calibrated pricing actions taken due to commodity inflation".

"Skin cleansing grew in mid-single digits, led by double-digit growth in premium bars.

"Bodywash sustained its competitive, double-digit growth. Oral Care witnessed mid-single digit growth led by Closeup," it said.

HUL's revenue from food was up 4.3 per cent in the June quarter to Rs 4,016 crore.

This was at Rs 3,850 crore in the corresponding April-June quarter.

The segment, which has brands as Brooke Bond, Lipton, Horlicks, Boost, Bru, Kissan, Knorr, reported a "mid-single digit" volume growth.

"Beverages (tea and coffee) grew in double digits.

"Tea delivered high-single-digit growth driven by price and volume.

"Coffee continued its strong double-digit growth trajectory, led by price.

"Lifestyle nutrition continued to strengthen its market leadership and saw sequential improvement in performance.

"Packaged foods grew in mid-single digit with strong growth in Future Core and Market Makers portfolio," it said.

HUL revenue from ‘Other Segment', which includes exports, consignment, etc, was up 6.38 per cent to Rs 550 crore in Q1/FY26.

Commenting on the results, HUL CEO and managing director Rohit Jawa said FMCG demand has continued to remain stable, with a gradual uptick in recency.

"Encouraged by favourable macro-economic indicators, we strategically stepped up our investments to effectively advance our portfolio transformation agenda in this quarter.

"As a result, we delivered competitive, broad-based growth with an Underlying Sales Growth of 5 per cent, driven by an Underlying Volume Growth of 4 per cent, at a consolidated level," he said.

Over the outlook, Jawa said he expects this "gradual recovery to be sustained".