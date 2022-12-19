How Will The Markets Pan Out In 2023?

Here's how leading brokerages and research houses expect 2023 to play out for the equity markets, and their sector preferences.
Financial markets are now prepping for 2023 after an eventful year.
While most brokerages remain bullish on the road ahead for equities, they suggest investors remain selective -- be in the right sectors and stocks to earn a good return on their equity portfolio.
Here's how leading brokerages and research houses expect 2023 to play out for the equity markets, and their sector preferences.