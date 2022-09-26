News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Rupee plunges 58 paise to close at all-time low of 81.67/USD

Rupee plunges 58 paise to close at all-time low of 81.67/USD

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 26, 2022 20:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The rupee plunged 58 paise to close at an all-time low of 81.67 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as the strengthening of the American currency overseas and risk-averse sentiment among investors weighed on the local unit.

Rupee

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Moreover, escalation of geopolitical risks due to conflict in Ukraine, a negative trend in domestic equities and significant foreign fund outflows sapped investor appetite, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 81.47, then fell further to close at an all-time low of 81.67 against the American currency, registering a decline of 58 paise over its previous close.

 

On Friday, the rupee slumped 30 paise to close at 81.09, its previous record low.

This is the fourth consecutive session of loss for the domestic unit, during which it has lost 193 paise against the American currency.

"Another day of large gains for the dollar versus the rupee as it fell for the fourth day in a trot amid risk-averse sentiments and unprecedented strength in the greenback following Fed tightening and recession worries," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Spot USD-INR may head towards 82 as strength in the dollar index continues with surging bond yields, Parmar said, adding that in the near-term, spot USD-INR is having resistance at around 82 and support at 81.05.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.46 per cent to 113.71.

According to experts, focus will now shift to RBI's meeting this week, with its decision due on Friday.

The 38th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, constituted under the Reserve Bank of India Act, will be held during September 28 - 30.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.70 per cent to $85.55 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 953.70 points or 1.64 per cent to end at 57,145.22, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 311.05 points or 1.8 per cent to 17,016.30.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,899.68 crore, as per exchange data.

Meanwhile, the country's forex reserves declined $5.219 billion to $545.652 billion for the week ended September 16.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How JioMart plans to take on Amazon and Flipkart
How JioMart plans to take on Amazon and Flipkart
Black money case: Respite for Anil Ambani till Nov 17
Black money case: Respite for Anil Ambani till Nov 17
Coming soon: iPhone 14 -- made in India, for the world
Coming soon: iPhone 14 -- made in India, for the world
Sonia calls for written report on Rajasthan crisis
Sonia calls for written report on Rajasthan crisis
Modi leaves for Tokyo to attend Abe Shinzo's funeral
Modi leaves for Tokyo to attend Abe Shinzo's funeral
Call on PoK should have been made in 1971: Rajnath
Call on PoK should have been made in 1971: Rajnath
45 YouTube videos blocked for spreading hatred: Govt
45 YouTube videos blocked for spreading hatred: Govt

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Piramal, Zurich Insurance in JV for Reliance Cap arm

Piramal, Zurich Insurance in JV for Reliance Cap arm

Gameskraft faces Rs 21K-cr tax notice for GST evasion

Gameskraft faces Rs 21K-cr tax notice for GST evasion

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances