Rupee falls 39 paise to fresh lifetime low of 82.69 against US dollar in early trade

Source: PTI
October 10, 2022 10:54 IST
The rupee depreciated 39 paise to an all-time low of 82.69 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday as elevated crude oil prices and risk-averse sentiment among investors weighed on the local unit.

Rupee

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Moreover, a negative trend in domestic equities and firm American currency sapped investor appetite, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 82.68 against the greenback, then slipped further to 82.69, registering a fall of 39 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee depreciated further by 13 paise to hit a new lifetime closing low of 82.30 against the US dollar.

 

"The double whammy of higher US rates and higher crude prices is back to haunt the rupee. While the RBI was able to defend the rupee successfully through the last round of simultaneous stress on current and capital accounts by spending its reserves, this time around things are likely to be different," IFA Global Research Academy said in a note.

India's forex reserves dropped by $4.854 billion to $532.664 billion as on September 30, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

The reserves, which have been dipping as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments, had declined by over $8.134 billion to $537.518 billion in the previous reporting week.

"After having exhausted a significant portion of its reserves, RBI seems concerned about the burn rate of reserves and appears to be spending them very judiciously.

"This has resulted in the rupee adjusting and aligning itself with fundamentals and its peer group currencies," IFA Global Research Academy's note said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02 per cent up at 112.81.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.87 per cent to $97.07 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 646.25 points or 1.11 per cent lower at 57,545.04, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 192.10 points or 1.11 per cent to 17,122.55.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,250.77 crore, as per exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
