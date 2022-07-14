News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Rupee just a whisker away from 80/dollar

Rupee just a whisker away from 80/dollar

Source: PTI
July 14, 2022 12:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The rupee appreciated 7 paise to 79.74 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday as a positive trend in domestic equities supported the local unit.

Rupee

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

However, a strong American currency overseas and forex outflows restricted the rupee's gain, dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 79.72 against the American dollar, then went lower to trade at 79.74 against the greenback in early deals, registering a gain of 7 paise over the last close.

 

In the previous session, the rupee had closed at an all-time low of 79.81 against the greenback.

The local unit was moving in a tight range of 79.71 to 79.74 in early trade.

On the domestic equity front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 134.45 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 53,648.60, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 40.15 points or 0.25 per cent to 16,006.80.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, gained 0.30 per cent to 108.30.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.57 per cent to $100.14 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday, offloading shares worth Rs 2,839.52 crore, as per exchange data.

Meanwhile, the US consumer price index rose to a multi-year high of 9.1 per cent in June, fuelling speculation that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates aggressively to tame soaring prices.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Trouble Awaits Oil Stocks?
Trouble Awaits Oil Stocks?
'Public Sector Banks Don't Like To Loan To MSMEs'
'Public Sector Banks Don't Like To Loan To MSMEs'
Profiteering Charges In GST Leave Companies Perplexed
Profiteering Charges In GST Leave Companies Perplexed
Uddhav faction MLAs, MPs to skip Murmu meet
Uddhav faction MLAs, MPs to skip Murmu meet
Uttam's Take: The Lankan Lion Flees
Uttam's Take: The Lankan Lion Flees
When will we see cricket at Olympics?
When will we see cricket at Olympics?
What's Making Mrunal Smile Like That?
What's Making Mrunal Smile Like That?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Both Customers And Banks To Feel Pain

Both Customers And Banks To Feel Pain

Want Stronger Rupee? Manage The Economy

Want Stronger Rupee? Manage The Economy

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances