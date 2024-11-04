Manic Monday! Sensex, Nifty plunge in early trade

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Monday dragged down by Reliance Industries and cautious investors' sentiment ahead of the US presidential elections and Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Relentless selling by foreign investors also dampened the sentiments in the equity market.

The BSE Sensex tumbled 665.27 points to 79,058.85 in early trade.

The NSE Nifty tanked 229.4 points to 24,074.95.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Tata Motors, Infosys, Titan, Maruti and NTPC were among the major laggards.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and IndusInd Bank were the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 211.93 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors pulled out a massive Rs 94,000 crore (around $11.2 billion) from the Indian stock market in October, making it the worst-ever month in terms of outflows, triggered by the elevated valuation of domestic equities and attractive valuations of Chinese stocks.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading higher.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.49 per cent to $74.19 a barrel.