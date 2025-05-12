HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex soars over 2,100 points, Nifty tops 24,600

Sensex soars over 2,100 points, Nifty tops 24,600

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 12, 2025 11:39 IST

x

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply in early trade on Monday after India and Pakistan announced reaching an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on early May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

 

After starting the trade on an optimistic note, the 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex further jumped 1,793.73 points to 81,248.20 in early trade.

The NSE Nifty surged 553.25 points to 24,561.25.

"A thawing of the relationship between India & Pakistan is likely to trigger a massive rebound for benchmark Nifty early Monday trades, but that said any fresh violations of the cease fire deal from Pakistan could keep bullish sentiments fragile.

"The constructive trade talks between the US and China may further bolster global sentiment, while key domestic inflation numbers to be released on Tuesday & Wednesday will be in focus ahead of next month's credit policy," Prashanth Tapse, senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

India and Pakistan on Saturday announced reaching an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with effect from 5 pm that day.

From the Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Eternal, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Power Grid and NTPC were the major gainers.

Sun Pharma, however, tanked over 5 per cent.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were quoting higher while Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded marginally lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.52 per cent to $64.24 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,798.71 crore on Friday, after remaining net buyers for many days, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Are The Rich Paying Less Tax?
Are The Rich Paying Less Tax?
AI Challenges Loom Over 20Bn IT Contracts
AI Challenges Loom Over 20Bn IT Contracts
Factors that will guide the marlets this week
Factors that will guide the marlets this week
In Pix: The Stunning Mumbai Airport's Terminal 2!
In Pix: The Stunning Mumbai Airport's Terminal 2!
Why This Banker Didn't Get Promoted!
Why This Banker Didn't Get Promoted!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kakdi Ki Sabji: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

17 Timeless India-Crafted Toys

webstory image 3

10 Lovely Fauji Towns With A Retro Vibe

VIDEOS

Sophie Choudry and Manish Malhotra snapped in style post a glam dinner in Bandra!1:03

Sophie Choudry and Manish Malhotra snapped in style post...

Dhanashree spotted in Bandra in casual chic look1:00

Dhanashree spotted in Bandra in casual chic look

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani spotted enjoying dinner date in Mumbai1:07

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani spotted enjoying dinner...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD