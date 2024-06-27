News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex breaches historic 79,000-mark; Nifty hits new record

Sensex breaches historic 79,000-mark; Nifty hits new record

Source: PTI
June 27, 2024 11:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark indices rebounded after falling in early trade on Thursday, with the Sensex breaching the historic 79,000-mark for the first time and the Nifty hitting its fresh record high, amid buying in blue-chip stocks.

Markets

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 339.51 points to hit its new lifetime peak of 79,013.76 after falling in early trade, helped by buying in blue-chips Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

 

The Nifty also bounced back, rising 97.6 points to hit its fresh all-time high of 23,966.40.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers.

Maruti, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Larsen & Toubro were the biggest laggards.

"The market will remain bullish in the near-term despite the valuation concerns, and the ongoing momentum has the potential to take the Sensex to 80,000 levels.

"A healthy trend in the market is that now the up move is being led by fundamentally strong largecaps in sectors like banking and telecom.

"With RIL, which had not participated in the rally till yesterday joining the bull bandwagon, the rally has the strength to continue," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

US markets ended in positive territory on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,535.43 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.21 per cent to $85.07 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'No Derating Due To Coalition Govt'
'No Derating Due To Coalition Govt'
'There Are Really Two Different Indias'
'There Are Really Two Different Indias'
Why Promoters Are Cutting Stake In Firms
Why Promoters Are Cutting Stake In Firms
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Who is Sana Makbul?
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Who is Sana Makbul?
How To Stop Kids From Eating Junk Food
How To Stop Kids From Eating Junk Food
Foxconn clarifies on its policy of hiring women
Foxconn clarifies on its policy of hiring women
LK Advani admitted to AIIMS Delhi
LK Advani admitted to AIIMS Delhi

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Private Sector Must Create Jobs'

'Private Sector Must Create Jobs'

Unemployment: Disease Lies In Education

Unemployment: Disease Lies In Education

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances