Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex climbs over 300 points; Nifty at record peak of 24,404

Sensex climbs over 300 points; Nifty at record peak of 24,404

Source: PTI
July 09, 2024 13:18 IST
Equity benchmark indices rebounded on Tuesday, with the NSE Nifty hitting its fresh all-time high level during the afternoon trade, amid buying in blue-chip stocks, firm global market trends and foreign fund inflows.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 328.54 points to 80,288.92.

The NSE Nifty went up 83.45 points to hit a new record peak of 24,404.

 

Among the Sensex pack, Maruti Suzuki India jumped over 6 per cent. ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Motors were the other big gainers.

Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading higher.

"The market is exhibiting strength and is showing no signs of a sharp correction despite the high valuations.

"A healthy trend in the market is that fundamentally strong largecaps are seeing buying.

"The rising accumulation and delivery-based buying in largecaps like RIL and ITC is a reflection of this healthy trend," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 60.98 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.03 per cent to $85.72 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
