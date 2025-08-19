How India Spends: A Revealing Story

Nearly 7 out of every 10 P2M UPI transactions take place in high frequency categories like groceries, restaurants, pharmacies, fuel service stations, bakeries and utility services such as electricity, gas, water and sanitation.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kampus Production/Pexels.com

Grocery stores and supermarkets recorded the highest over three billion Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions worth Rs 64,881.98 crore (Rs 648.81 billion) in July, accounting for nearly a quarter of all UPI peer-to-merchant (P2M) transactions by volume, according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data.

This is the first time the payments body has released such detailed category-wise numbers.

Moreover, debt collection agencies topped the charts by value, recovering Rs 93,857 crore (Rs 938.57 billion) through 161.36 million transactions, showcasing new use cases of the real-time payments system, data reviewed by Business Standard showed.

NPCI uploads new data points on UPI from time to time. One of the reasons to do that is to provide an ecosystem-level overview to all ecosystem participants, including banks and fintechs.

The apex retail payments body has also published state-wise data on UPI transaction volumes and value recently.

In July, UPI hit a record 19.46 billion transactions, processing a total value of Rs 25.08 trillion.

Out of this total volume, 63.63 per cent payments were P2M, with the rest being made to other peers (P2P) in terms of the volume of transactions.

The volume and value of P2M UPI transactions stood at 12.38 billion and Rs 7.34 trillion, respectively in July.

However, about 2.26 billion transactions worth Rs 3.48 trillion are classified as 'others', indicating they may include various other merchant categories, the data showed.

While this is just 18.3 per cent of the total P2M volumes, it represents about 47.5 per cent P2M transactions by value.

"Ecosystem participants can get meaningful insights from the data published by NPCI.

"It tells us how India spends, given that UPI accounts for five out of six retail payments in the country," said Ranadurjay Talukdar, partner and payments sector leader, EY India.

"Specifically, it provides fascinating insights on payment flows beyond the obvious ones like grocery," Talukdar added.

Daily spends

High frequency categories include groceries, restaurants, pharmacies, fuel service stations, bakeries, and utility services such as electricity, gas, water and sanitation.

Nearly seven out of every 10 P2M UPI transactions take place in one of these categories, driven by the convenience of quick payments for everyday spends.

"The high transacting categories are the here and now daily spends. This is where the convenience is coming in for payments," said Vivek Mandhata, managing director and partner, Boston Consulting Group.

"If you look at a household and the type of things that they spend on, the average household, it is going to come down to grocery, food and fuel," Mandhata added.

Other categories such as purchase of digital items across games saw transactions worth Rs 10,076.56 crore (Rs 100.76 billion) across 351.24 million transactions.

This is lower than the 505.37 million transactions in April and 420.82 million in May for the same category, but higher than June's 332.94 million transactions.

Interestingly, the average spend across the category is recorded at Rs 10,248 crore since April this year. April and May mark the high-intensity Indian Premier League season for the real-money gaming industry.

Striking categories

The purchase of digital gold via UPI is steadily gaining momentum, as more fintechs roll out app-based options for buying gold.

Indians bought gold digitally via UPI with 68.4 million transactions valued at Rs 978.24 crore (Rs 9.78 billion) in April. This has steadily grown to 95.72 million purchases with a total value of Rs 1,020.24 crore (Rs 10.20 billion).

Online marketplaces recorded just 75.76 million UPI P2M transactions with a value of Rs 5,170.52 crore (Rs 51.70 billion) in April. It has grown to 122 million transactions at a value of Rs 8,053.72 crore (Rs 80.53 billion) in July.

This also comes at a time when many transactions at e-commerce websites happen via credit cards.

Passenger railways, the backbone of India's travel network, logged just 68.46 million transactions worth Rs 3,807 crore (Rs 38.07 bilion) in April.

By July, volumes inched up to 73.85 million, while value dipped slightly to Rs 3,658 crore (Rs 36.58 billion).

