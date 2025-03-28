HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Housing Sales Drop 28%

Housing Sales Drop 28%

By Prachi Pisal, Business Standard
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 28, 2025 10:10 IST

x

Average residential property prices in seven cities increased 10% to 34% due to new supplies in the luxury and ultra-luxury segments and overall demand.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters
 

Housing sales in the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2025) in India's top seven Indian cities fell by 28 per cent from the year before as increasing prices and geopolitical headwinds pulled down the market's bull run, said a report on Thursday.

Some 93,280 units were sold in Q1 2025 (January-March) and 130,170 in the same period the year before, according to Anarock.

The real estate consultancy tracked housing sales in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, Pune, the National Capital Region (NCR), Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Average residential property prices in the seven cities increased 10 per cent to 34 per cent in Q1 2025 due to new supplies in the luxury and ultra-luxury segments and overall demand, the report said.

NCR and Bengaluru recorded the highest annual price jumps of more than 34 per cent and 20 per cent.

"MMR and Pune accounted for 51 per cent of the total sales, with MMR seeing a 26 per cent yearly drop and Pune a decline of over 30 per cent.

"At 49 per cent, Hyderabad saw the highest annual drop in sales, while Bengaluru had the lowest decline at 16 per cent," said Anuj Puri, chairman - Anarock Group.

New launches across the seven cities were above the 100,000 mark but saw a 10 per cent yearly decline: From approximately 110,865 units in Q1 2024 to about 100,020 units in Q1 2025.

"Notably, MMR and Bengaluru saw the maximum new supply in Q1 2025, accounting for 52 per cent of the total new launches across the top seven cities," said Puri.

New housing supply grew 53 per cent, 27 per cent, and 26 per cent in NCR, Bengaluru and Kolkata, respectively. It declined 55 per cent in Hyderabad, the most among the seven cities, and 9 per cent in MMR.

Unsold inventory dropped by 4 per cent: From about 580,890 units by Q1 2024 to 559,810 units by Q1 2025.

Pune saw the highest decline, of 16 per cent, in its available stock in Q1 2025.

Bengaluru saw its unsold stock rise by 28 per cent to around 58,660 units.

"However, rising housing prices and global headwinds like ongoing geopolitical tensions and a weak global economy, have taken their toll on India's residential market activity," said Puri.

"These factors cascaded down into the housing market in Q1 2025."

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Prachi Pisal, Business Standard
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Buying Under-Construction Property? Read This!
Buying Under-Construction Property? Read This!
Before Buying Home, Consider This...
Before Buying Home, Consider This...
Stars Buying Property After Property!
Stars Buying Property After Property!
Is This Right Time To Buy A Home?
Is This Right Time To Buy A Home?
Is This A Good Time To Buy A House?
Is This A Good Time To Buy A House?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Soul-Warming Dal Recipes

webstory image 2

7 Nutritional Secrets Of Olive Oil

webstory image 3

Vivo T4 5G, With Massive Battery, Set To Launch Soon

VIDEOS

'Putin will die soon': Zelensky claims amid health rumours2:08

'Putin will die soon': Zelensky claims amid health rumours

Ananya dazzles at LFW's opening show4:30

Ananya dazzles at LFW's opening show

Sara Tendulkar spotted at the airport0:38

Sara Tendulkar spotted at the airport

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD