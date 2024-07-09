News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Household budget goes for a toss as tomatoes cost Rs 90/kg

Household budget goes for a toss as tomatoes cost Rs 90/kg

Source: PTI
July 09, 2024 22:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tomato prices in the delhi markets surged to Rs 90 per kg as supplies have taken a hit due to monsoon rains lashing many states across the country, several vegetable vendors said on Tuesday.

Tomato

Photograph: Ajay Verma/Reuters

The rates of tomatoes have also gone up in the major wholesale vegetable markets of Delhi, including Azadpur Mandi, Ghazipur Mandi, and Okhla Sabzi Mandi.

 

Several residents in the city expressed disappointment over the rising prices of tomatoes in their local markets and online retailing platforms.

"Just a few days back, we bought tomatoes for Rs 28 kg but now it is selling for Rs 90 kg online and in the local market. Vegetables have become costlier," said a local of Laxmi Nagar locality.

"The rates have soared up to Rs 50 kg even in wholesale markets due to the rains.

"This is because the supply of tomatoes has decreased in the past one week.

"The number of trucks that used to ferry these farm produce from states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Himachal have gone down because of heavy rains affecting transportation," Sanjay Bhagat, a wholesale vegetable vendor in Azadpur Mandi, said.

Earlier, tomato rates were somewhere around Rs 30-35 kg but in the last one week it has spiked to Rs 60-70 in the wholesale markets, said Parveet, a vendor at Ghazipur Sabzi Mandi.

According to another vendor in the Okhala vegetable market, prices of tomatoes have surged drastically in the last one week as the crop was damaged due to rains.

Tomatoes do not have a long shelf life, and therefore they rot very quickly.

As a result of rains, supplies have been affected, leading to a rise in prices, the vendor said.

Several states across the country have been receiving heavy rains due to the arrival of monsoon.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Swift Changed Maruti's Thinking
How Swift Changed Maruti's Thinking
Why Adani Solar Sought Visas For Chinese
Why Adani Solar Sought Visas For Chinese
Sensex To Hit 87,000 By 2024 End?
Sensex To Hit 87,000 By 2024 End?
The World's Best Teen: 'I came here with confidence'
The World's Best Teen: 'I came here with confidence'
US resident booked for Sitharaman's deepfake video
US resident booked for Sitharaman's deepfake video
Ban Muslim sellers from Hindu religious sites: VHP
Ban Muslim sellers from Hindu religious sites: VHP
3rd T20I: Vastrakar helps India bundle out SA for 84
3rd T20I: Vastrakar helps India bundle out SA for 84

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Tax Relief For Middle Class Will...'

'Tax Relief For Middle Class Will...'

'GDP Target 10.5% To 11%'

'GDP Target 10.5% To 11%'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances