Highlights of RBI's monetary policy

Highlights of RBI's monetary policy

1 Minute Read
February 06, 2026 12:34 IST

Following are the highlights of the bi-monthly monetary policy announced by Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday:           

RBI

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
  • Benchmark lending rates unchanged with repo rate at 5.25%
  • Monetary policy stance remains neutral
  • GST reforms, monetary easing, low inflation to support pvt consumption
  • Trade deals to boost exports
 
  • GDP growth projections revised upwards for Q1 and Q2 of FY27 to 6.9% and 7%, respectively
  • Measures in Union Budget conducive for economic growth
  • Retail inflation for current fiscal projected at 2.1%
  • CPI inflation for Q1 and Q2 of FY27 projected at 4% and 4.2%, respectively
  • Excluding precious metals, underlying inflation pressures remain muted
  • India's forex reserves stood at $723.8 bn
  • Framework soon to compensate customers up to Rs 25,000 for losses in frauds
  • RBI proposes measures to protect senior citizens from digital frauds
  • Collateral-free loan limit for MSMEs to be doubled to Rs 20 lakh
  • Banks to be allowed lend to REITs
  • Branch opening norms for certain types of NBFCs to be relaxed
  • Next meeting of RBI's MPC scheduled for April 6- 8, 2026.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
