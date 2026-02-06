Highlights of RBI's monetary policy

Following are the highlights of the bi-monthly monetary policy announced by Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday:

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Benchmark lending rates unchanged with repo rate at 5.25%

Monetary policy stance remains neutral

GST reforms, monetary easing, low inflation to support pvt consumption

Trade deals to boost exports

GDP growth projections revised upwards for Q1 and Q2 of FY27 to 6.9% and 7%, respectively

Measures in Union Budget conducive for economic growth

Retail inflation for current fiscal projected at 2.1%

CPI inflation for Q1 and Q2 of FY27 projected at 4% and 4.2%, respectively

Excluding precious metals, underlying inflation pressures remain muted

India's forex reserves stood at $723.8 bn

Framework soon to compensate customers up to Rs 25,000 for losses in frauds

RBI proposes measures to protect senior citizens from digital frauds

Collateral-free loan limit for MSMEs to be doubled to Rs 20 lakh

Banks to be allowed lend to REITs

Branch opening norms for certain types of NBFCs to be relaxed