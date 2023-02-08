News
Highlights of RBI's monetary policy

Source: PTI
February 08, 2023 12:11 IST
The Reserve Bank on Wednesday hiked key benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent, citing sticky core inflation.

RBI

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Following are the highlights of RBI's monetary policy:

  • Hikes benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent
  • Projects 6.4 pc economic growth for 2023-24, lower than 7 pc this fiscal
 
  • Inflation to come down to 5.3 pc in 2023-24, from average of 6.5 pc this fiscal
  • Inflation outlook clouded by protracted geopolitical tensions, rising commodity prices
  • Indian economy resilient; higher rabi acreage, robust credit expansion, thrust on capex in Budget 2023-24 to support growth
  • Current account deficit to moderate in Oct-March, from 3.3 pc in April-Sept this fiscal
  • Foreign exchange reserves at $576.8 billion as on January 27, 2023, covers 9.4 months of projected imports for 2022-23
  • Indian rupee remained one of the least volatile currencies among its Asian peers in 2022 and this year
  • All inbound travellers to India will be allowed to use UPI for their merchant payments
  • Pilot for QR Code based Coin Vending Machine (QCVM) to be launched in 12 cities
  • Next meeting of the monetary policy committee scheduled for April 3-6.
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
