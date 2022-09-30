News
Highlights of RBI's monetary policy

Source: PTI
September 30, 2022 12:21 IST
Following are the highlights of Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy announced on September30,2022.

RBI

Photograph: Vivek Prakash/Reuters
    • Benchmark interest rate hiked by 50 basis points to 3-year high at 5.90 per cent.
    • Economic growth projection for FY23 cut to 7% from 7.2% estimated in August.
    • GDP expected to grow at 6.3% in September quarter, 4.6% each in December and March quarters.
 
  • Inflation projection retained at 6.7% for ongoing fiscal year (FY23).
  • Inflation to remain above upper tolerance limit of 6% till December.
  • Average crude oil price for Indian basket expected at $100 per barrel.
  • RBI
    to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodative monetary policy stance to check prices.
  • RBI says rupee movement orderly against US dollar; depreciated only 7.4% this year till September 28.
  • RBI does not have a fixed exchange rate for rupee; intervenes in market to curb excessive volatility.
  • Forex reserve down at $537.5 billion as of September 23 this year.
  • The central bank confident of financing external sector deficit.
  • World in midst of third major shock from aggressive monetary tightening by central banks, Indian economy resilient.
  • Merchandise exports affected due to external factors, private consumption picking up.
  • Recent correction in global crude oil prices if sustained may provide relief from inflation.
  • Bank credit has grown at accelerated pace of 16.2%.
  • Next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee on December 5-7.
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
RBI hikes repo rate by 50 bps to 5.90%

RBI cuts growth forecast to 7% for current fiscal

