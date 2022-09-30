Highlights of RBI's monetary policy

Following are the highlights of Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy announced on September30,2022.

Benchmark interest rate hiked by 50 basis points to 3-year high at 5.90 per cent.



Economic growth projection for FY23 cut to 7% from 7.2% estimated in August.



GDP expected to grow at 6.3% in September quarter, 4.6% each in December and March quarters.