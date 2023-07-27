News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Higher discounts likely to prompt India to buy more crude oil from UAE

Higher discounts likely to prompt India to buy more crude oil from UAE

By Subhayan Chakraborty
July 27, 2023 11:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Higher discounts on crude oil offered by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to wean India away from Russian crude may soon see Indian refiners ramping up purchases from the Gulf nation, officials at multiple refiners said.

Crude

Photograph: Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters

They also pointed to the recent agreement on trade settlement in national currencies signed between India and the UAE as a reason for this.

“While discussions are underway, the UAE has offered discounts on crude, which will be more than that of the current level of Russian discounts.

"There have been periodic talks on the issue but the pace has intensified in recent months as discounts from Russia have reduced,” an official said.

 

Crude imports into the country touched a record high of $16.8 billion in 2022-23 (FY23), up from $12.3 billion in the previous year.

But this made the Emirates only the fourth-largest source of crude for India in FY23.

It knocked down one spot from FY22 due to the emergence of Russian Urals grade crude in the Indian market.

Last month, Business Standard had reported that the government anticipated that West Asian sellers such as Iraq and the UAE were keenly watching the situation and may raise their level of discounts.

Last year, Baghdad had undercut Russia from June, by supplying a range of crudes that on average cost $9 a barrel less than Russian oil.

The extremely price-sensitive market, therefore, had shifted heavily in favour of Iraq.

Currently, the price of Russian Urals grade crude is trading close to the $60 limit, beyond which sanctions take hold.

Since April, the majority of Russian oil sold to India has been on the Dubai benchmark, with an average discount level of $8-10 per barrel.

Industry insiders said Moscow won't change terms by a wide margin at a time when it is pressed for cash.

But the level of discounts has continuously shrunk in 2023 as China snapped up large volumes of Russian crude.

“Discounts on Russian oil are still continuing but the levels have dropped.

"Refiners would look at favourable terms wherever they exist. Right now, that is the West Asian countries,” a senior official with a major refiner said.

Currency arrangement

Recently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to settle trade in local currency.

This enables the use of the rupee and UAE’s dirham for cross-border transactions.

Crude oil forms the single-largest component of India’s $84-billion bilateral trade with the UAE.

As a result, the government has nudged refiners to expedite more purchases from the country, sources said.

The UAE is India’s third-largest trading partner globally, after the United States and China.

The country has also become India’s second-largest source of imports after the pandemic.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Subhayan Chakraborty
Source: source
 
Print this article
'Investors must look at a mix...'
'Investors must look at a mix...'
Why Indians Are Buying Phones Offline
Why Indians Are Buying Phones Offline
Who Can Dethrone The US Dollar?
Who Can Dethrone The US Dollar?
Stokes won't change mind about ODI retirement
Stokes won't change mind about ODI retirement
Rally in gold jewellery stocks to continue: Analysts
Rally in gold jewellery stocks to continue: Analysts
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, IMD predicts more showers
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, IMD predicts more showers
Gehlot says his speech axed at Modi event; PMO reacts
Gehlot says his speech axed at Modi event; PMO reacts

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Volume of AI Deals Is Growing Massively'

'Volume of AI Deals Is Growing Massively'

Should Banks Be Closed On ALL Saturdays?

Should Banks Be Closed On ALL Saturdays?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances