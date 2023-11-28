News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » High-value insurance policies in the slow lane after tax overhaul

High-value insurance policies in the slow lane after tax overhaul

By Aathira Varier
November 28, 2023 13:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

High-value insurance policies experienced muted growth in the first six months of the current financial year after the Centre decided to tax such products in this year’s Budget.

Insurance

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Simultaneously, there has been a marked improvement in the growth of policies with premiums of ‘less than Rs 5 lakh’, mainly originating from smaller cities.

During this year’s Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed that insurance policies (excluding unit linked insurance plans or ULIPs) with an aggregate premium exceeding Rs 5 lakh, and the maturity amount, would not be exempt from tax.

 

This rule came into effect on April 1, 2023.

Speaking at the after-earnings analyst meeting, Niraj Shah, executive director and chief financial officer (CFO) of HDFC Life Insurance, said, “The business exceeding Rs 5 lakh has declined, but it still remains a meaningful contributor.”

He added that this segment constitutes nearly 6 per cent of HDFC Life’s business, experiencing negative growth.

Conversely, the ‘less than Rs 5 lakh policies’, accounting for 90 per cent of the company’s business, has seen an 18 per cent growth.

The growth in this segment has neutralised the impact on their overall ticket size.

Sharing a similar experience, Amrit Singh, CFO of Max Life Insurance, noted that the ‘less than Rs 5 lakh’ segment has grown at 21 per cent, whereas the more than Rs 5 lakh segment has also been growing but has moderated compared to the previous year.

Some companies observed the possibility of a shift from these policies to ULIP plans due to the tax exemption granted to the category.

According to the management of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, the non-linked annualised premium equivalent (APE) mix declined from 28.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2022-23 to 25.8 per cent in the same period in 2023-24 (FY24).

On the other hand, the linked APE mix increased to 44.9 per cent in the second quarter (Q2) of FY24 from 41.1 per cent in the year-ago period.

This shift is attributed to a possible migration to linked products.

Non-linked products are insurance plans not linked to the stock market, and therefore, their returns are not based on market performance.

“One reason for the shift in the mix is a significant proportion of more than Rs 5 lakh ticket size, non-par business shifting to linked and part guarantee products, and this trend has been increasing month-on-month in Q2FY24,” the management stated during their after-earnings analyst meeting.

Furthermore, Dhiren Salian, CFO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, mentioned that “one level of migration was towards unit-linked plans.

"The second migration is towards participating plans”.

As a result of the tax imposition, insurers are witnessing a reduction in business from Tier-I cities due to the concentration of policies exceeding Rs 5 lakh in this region.

Meanwhile, Tier-II and Tier-III cities have been registering faster growth.

“We have seen Tier-II and Tier-III markets grow much faster for us, almost double what we have seen at the company level.

"Of course, Tier-I has had an impact this year because the greater than Rs 5 lakh ticket size normally concentrates in Tier-I,” said Suresh Badami, deputy managing director (MD) of HDFC Life Insurance.

Speaking on the impact of the tax reform, Siddhartha Mohanty, chairman of Life Insurance Corporation of India, mentioned that the life insurer had a very minimal impact on taxation.

“It will be very less, I think less than 2-3 per cent, not much on the premium side, and policy side it was something like 0.14 per cent.”

The life industry remains watchful of the growth numbers in the second half of the financial year.

“With the final phase of the financial year approaching, it will be an interesting time to see how the industry numbers pan out.

"I am confident that our strategies will enable us to tide through the phase,” noted Tarun Chugh, MD and chief executive officer of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Aathira Varier
Source: source
 
Print this article
Why RBI Is Worried About Personal Loans
Why RBI Is Worried About Personal Loans
Can Sensex Hit 86,000 in 2024?
Can Sensex Hit 86,000 in 2024?
Want To Buy A Car? Juicy Offers Coming!
Want To Buy A Car? Juicy Offers Coming!
Breakthrough achieved, workers to come out of tunnel
Breakthrough achieved, workers to come out of tunnel
Must See: Nature Like Never Before
Must See: Nature Like Never Before
VP Dhankhar compares Modi with Mahatma, sparks row
VP Dhankhar compares Modi with Mahatma, sparks row
Zeenat-Neetu To Have Koffee With Karan
Zeenat-Neetu To Have Koffee With Karan

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Coming Soon: More Auto Exits From India

Coming Soon: More Auto Exits From India

'Markets may experience turbulence'

'Markets may experience turbulence'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances