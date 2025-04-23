HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Handbags, wrist watches, other luxury items above Rs 10 lakh to attract 1% TCS

Handbags, wrist watches, other luxury items above Rs 10 lakh to attract 1% TCS

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 23, 2025 18:17 IST

x

Handbags, wrist watches, footwear and sportswear, priced above Rs 10 lakh will now attract 1 per cent Tax Collected at Source (TCS), as per a notification issued by the Income Tax department.

Luxury

Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

TCS at 1 per cent rate is currently being levied on motor vehicles costing above Rs 10 lakh effective January 1, 2025.

The Income Tax department on April 22 notified the list of specified luxury goods and collectibles on which 1 per cent TCS will apply henceforth.

 

The list includes wrist watches, art objects such as paintings, sculptures, and antiques, collectible items including coins and stamps, yachts, helicopters, luxury handbags, sunglasses, footwear, high-end sportswear and equipment, home theatre systems, and horses intended for racing or polo.

TCS is collected from the buyer at the time of sale of specified goods and can be adjusted against the tax liability of the purchaser at the time of filing of I-T returns.

TCS does not garner any additional revenue, but helps the tax department to trace high value spending as PAN details have to be submitted at the time of purchase.

The TCS provision for luxury goods as well as motor vehicles costing above Rs 10 lakh was introduced via Finance Act, 2024, as part of the Budget presented in July, 2024.

The obligation to collect TCS shall be on the seller in respect of the notified goods such as wrist watches, art objects such as paintings, sculptures, and antiques, collectible items including coins and stamps, yachts, helicopters, luxury handbags, sunglasses, footwear, high-end sportswear and equipment, home theatre systems, and horses intended for racing or polo.

Nangia Andersen LLP Tax Partner Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, said this notification operationalises the government's intent to enhance monitoring of high-value discretionary expenditure and strengthen the audit trail in the luxury goods segment.

It reflects a broader policy objective of expanding the tax base and promoting greater financial transparency.

"Sellers will now be required to ensure timely compliance with TCS provisions, while buyers of notified luxury goods may experience enhanced KYC requirements and documentation at the time of purchase.

"Although the luxury goods sector may undergo some transitional challenges, this measure is expected to promote formalisation and improved regulatory oversight over time," Jhunjhunwala added.

AKM Global Tax Partner Amit Maheshwari said by bringing high-value items into the TCS framework with a 1 per cent rate, the government is widening the tax net beyond just motor vehicles.

"This will enhance the traceability of luxury spending," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India, US trade talks from April 23 in Washington
India, US trade talks from April 23 in Washington
Trade war hit on India likely to be limited: RBI
Trade war hit on India likely to be limited: RBI
Guess which sector can actually gain from US tariff war?
Guess which sector can actually gain from US tariff war?
Tariffs are integral to Trump's vision for US economy
Tariffs are integral to Trump's vision for US economy
Earnings winter to persist in Q4
Earnings winter to persist in Q4

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Easy To Follow Diet Tips From Celebs

webstory image 2

Be Bike Fit! 8 Reasons To Embrace Daily Cycling

webstory image 3

Chatpata Avocado Chutney: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Pahalgam terror attack: Amit Shah chairs high-level security meeting with all agencies with all agencies1:05

Pahalgam terror attack: Amit Shah chairs high-level...

Meet UPSC 2024 Topper Shakti Dubey, the Biochemistry Postgrad Who Cracked India's Toughest Exam9:15

Meet UPSC 2024 Topper Shakti Dubey, the Biochemistry...

Amit Shah reaches Pahalgam attack site 2:46

Amit Shah reaches Pahalgam attack site

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD