Rediff.com  » Business » GST revenue rises 28% to Rs 1.49 lakh cr in July

GST revenue rises 28% to Rs 1.49 lakh cr in July

Source: PTI
August 01, 2022 14:25 IST
GST collections rose 28 per cent to Rs 1.49 lakh crore on an annual basis in July on the back of economic recovery and measures taken to curb tax evasion, the government said on Monday.

GST

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

In July, 2021, Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections stood at Rs 116,393 crore.

The collections in July this year is the second highest since the introduction of GST in July 2017, the ministry said in a statement.

 

The collections hit a record high of Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April, 2022.

During July, revenues from import of goods were 48 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) were 22 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
