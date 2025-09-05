HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
GST reforms will cause Rs 3,700 crore revenue loss to govt: SBI report

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
September 05, 2025 15:19 IST

The State Bank of India (SBI) in its latest research report said that reforms in GST through reduction in rates will cause a minimal revenue loss of Rs 3,700 crore.

GST

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The government estimates the net fiscal impact of GST rates rationalisation will be Rs 48,000 crore on an annualised basis.

According to the report, given the growth and consumption boost, the minimal revenue loss is estimated at Rs 3,700 crore and will have no impact on the fiscal deficit.

 

At the 56th meeting of GST Council held few days ago, the current four-tier structure has been replaced with a two-tier one, with a standard rate of 18 per cent and five per cent, and de-merit rate of 40 per cent on selected few goods and services.

The report said that the GST rate rationalisation will largely have a positive impact on the banking sector due to meaningful cost efficiencies.

GST rate rationalisation has also brought down the effective weighted average rate from 14.4 per cent at the time of inception in 2017, which is expected to come down to 9.5 per cent, the report said.

When GST was introduced, the four rates were five per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent.

Since the GST rate rationalisation of essential items (around 295) has declined from 12 per cent to five per cent or zero, the CPI inflation in the category may also come down by 25 basis points to 30 basis points in the current financial year, the report said.

Overall, the CPI inflation may be moderated in the range of 65 basis points to 75 basis points over 2026-27, according to the report.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
GST 2.0: India's Answer To Trump's Tariffs
What You Must Know About New Income Tax Act
'US Is An Important Market For Us'
Alto, Wagon R Prices May Drop By 40,000 To 67,000
'Markets Remain Far From 2024 Euphoria'

