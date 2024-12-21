News
Home  » Business » GST Council postpones decision on insurance

Source: PTI
December 21, 2024 14:09 IST
The GST Council on Saturday postponed a decision on cutting tax rate on life and health insurance premiums, officials said.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

The 55th meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state counterparts, decided that some more technicalities needed to be ironed out and tasked the GoM for further deliberations.

 

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary said one more meeting of the GoM on insurance is required to take a call on taxation of group, individual, senior citizens' policies.

“Some members said more discussions required. We (GoM) will meet in January again,” Chaudhary told reporters.

A Group of Ministers (GOM) set up by the Council under Chaudhary, in its meeting in November had agreed on exempting insurance premiums paid for term life insurance policies from GST.

Also premium paid by senior citizens towards health insurance cover has been proposed to be exempted from the tax.

Besides, premiums paid by individuals, other than senior citizens, for health insurance with coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh is proposed to be exempted from GST.

However, 18 per cent GST will continue on premiums paid for policies with health insurance cover of over Rs 5 lakh.

