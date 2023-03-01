News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » GST collections rise 12% to Rs 1.49 lakh crore in February

GST collections rise 12% to Rs 1.49 lakh crore in February

Source: PTI
Last updated on: March 01, 2023 17:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

GST collections rose 12 per cent to over Rs 1.49 lakh crore in February, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

GST

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

February 2023 witnessed the highest cess collection of Rs 11,931 crore since implementation of GST.

The collections are, however, lower than the second highest Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up recorded in January at over Rs 1.57 lakh crore.

 

The collection reached an all-time high of Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April 2022.

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of February 2023 is Rs 1,49,577 crore of which CGST is Rs 27,662 crore, SGST is Rs 34,915 crore, IGST is Rs 75,069 crore (including Rs 35,689 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 11,931 crore (including Rs 792 crore collected on import of goods)," the ministry said in a statement.

The revenues for the month of February 2023 are 12 per cent higher than the GST revenues in February 2022, which was Rs 1.33 lakh crore.

Normally February, being a 28-day month, witnesses a relatively lower collection of revenue, the ministry said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Banks' Romance With Profit Will End In March
Banks' Romance With Profit Will End In March
How Adani Saga Affects Indian Banks
How Adani Saga Affects Indian Banks
Record Indian investments in foreign stocks, property
Record Indian investments in foreign stocks, property
SC verdict on collegium-like system for ECs on Thu
SC verdict on collegium-like system for ECs on Thu
WTT Contender: Manika starts with wins, Sharath ousted
WTT Contender: Manika starts with wins, Sharath ousted
Interfaith relations can't be dubbed as love jihad: HC
Interfaith relations can't be dubbed as love jihad: HC
Amid 'come to Delhi' calls, Stalin bats for Congress
Amid 'come to Delhi' calls, Stalin bats for Congress

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Manufacturing sector growth stays stable in Feb

Manufacturing sector growth stays stable in Feb

Moody's ups India's growth projection for 2023 to 5.5%

Moody's ups India's growth projection for 2023 to 5.5%

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances