News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » GST collection rises 8% to Rs 1.74 lakh cr in Jun

GST collection rises 8% to Rs 1.74 lakh cr in Jun

Source: PTI
July 01, 2024 22:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The gross GST collection increased 8 per cent to Rs 1.74 lakh crore in June, sources said on Monday.

GST

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The government, however, has discontinued the official release of monthly GST collection data, they added.

Sources said the gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection so far this fiscal (April-June) stood at Rs 5.57 lakh crore.

 

The collection in June is higher than the Rs 1.73 lakh crore collected in May 2024.

It is 8 per cent higher than Rs 1.61 lakh crore mopped up in June 2023.

The Integrated GST (IGST) worth Rs 39,586 crore was settled towards Central GST (CGST) and Rs 33,548 crore towards State GST (SGST).

The GST mop-up had touched a record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April.

The government, sources said, would not be releasing any statement with regard to tax collection going ahead.

EY India Tax Partner Saurabh Agarwal said this robust performance reflects a buoyant economy, with businesses demonstrating commendable self-compliance.

Timely audits, scrutiny measures, and effective enforcement by the department have all contributed to this success.

"The significant surge in collections also raises expectations for the next wave of GST reforms.

"These reforms could potentially address working capital blockages, streamline tax rates, ease ITC restrictions, and implement sector-specific solutions to tackle existing challenges," Agarwal added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Credit Card Payments Will Be Blocked...
Credit Card Payments Will Be Blocked...
'Tax Relief For Middle Class Will...'
'Tax Relief For Middle Class Will...'
Meet SBI's New Boss
Meet SBI's New Boss
'God's Plan': SKY downplays role in iconic catch
'God's Plan': SKY downplays role in iconic catch
T20 WC champs wait in Barbados for airport reopening
T20 WC champs wait in Barbados for airport reopening
Medha gets 5 months jail in 23-yr-old defamation case
Medha gets 5 months jail in 23-yr-old defamation case
Afghan women aim for cricket comeback as refugees
Afghan women aim for cricket comeback as refugees

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

MFs Pump Rs 1.8 Trillion Into Markets

MFs Pump Rs 1.8 Trillion Into Markets

Unlisted Shares Market Is Buzzing

Unlisted Shares Market Is Buzzing

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances