News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Govt to raise funds for road projects from capital market

Govt to raise funds for road projects from capital market

Source: PTI
September 15, 2022 18:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the government will approach the capital market this month to raise funds for road projects.

Road"

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Addressing an event, he said toll revenue of the NHAI will soar to Rs 1.40 lakh crore per annum in next three years from Rs 40,000 crore per annum currently.

"This month, I will be approaching the capital market to raise funds for road projects...Our toll income is very good and NHAI's rating is AAA...I am 100 per cent sure that we will get a good response from the capital market," the Road Transport and Highways minister said.

 

Gadkari said the insurance funds, pension funds have shown interest to invest in India's road projects because there is economic viability.

Last month, he had said the money will be raised through Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), and there will be an investment limit of Rs 10 lakh for retail investors.

The minister had also said the government will soon list InvITs on stock exchanges so that retail investors can trade in units of InvITs.

InvITs  are instruments on the pattern of mutual funds, designed to pool money from investors and invest in assets that will provide cash flows over a period of time.

Gadkari pointed out that the transport sector is responsible for 13.5 per cent of India's carbon emission, out of which the road transport's share is 90 per cent.

"We need to discourage use of personal vehicles and promote maximum use of modes of public transport," he emphasised .

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
XUV400: Nexon EV's Fun-Fast Competitor
XUV400: Nexon EV's Fun-Fast Competitor
What Was The Secret Of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Success?
What Was The Secret Of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Success?
How Reliance Retail plans to become 'atmanirbhar'
How Reliance Retail plans to become 'atmanirbhar'
Nitish free to sack me: Bihar agriculture minister
Nitish free to sack me: Bihar agriculture minister
Is Eating Leftovers BAD For Health?
Is Eating Leftovers BAD For Health?
No leadership role for me: PK on his political plans
No leadership role for me: PK on his political plans
India hockey midfielder Namita retires
India hockey midfielder Namita retires

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Onboarding of e-com giants crucial for success of ONDC

Onboarding of e-com giants crucial for success of ONDC

Fitch slashes India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7%

Fitch slashes India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7%

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances