Rediff.com  » Business » Govt removes minimum export price on onion

Govt removes minimum export price on onion

Source: PTI
September 13, 2024 19:02 IST
The government on Friday scrapped a minimum price threshold that it had set previously for exports of onion as it looked to pass on the benefit of international glut to Indian farmers.

Onion

Photograph: ANi Photo

The government had previously fixed a $550 per tonne as the minimum export price (MEP), which essentially meant farmers could not sell their produce overseas at lower than this rate.

 

A DGFT notification issued on Friday removed the MEP with immediate effect.

The move comes ahead of assembly elections in Maharashtra, a key onion producing state.

The move would help promote exports of the commodity.

"The Minimum Export Price (MEP) condition on Export of onions is removed with immediate effect and until further orders," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
