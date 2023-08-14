News
Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 7,100 per tonne

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 7,100 per tonne

Source: PTI
August 14, 2023 23:14 IST
The government on Monday hiked special additional excise duty on crude petroleum to Rs 7,100 per tonne with effect from August 15.

Crude

Photograph: Richard Carson/Reuters

In the last fortnightly review, windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil was set at Rs 4,250 per tonne.

 

Besides, the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) or duty on export of diesel will be hiked to Rs 5.50 per litre from Re 1 per litre at present.

A duty of Rs 2 per litre will be imposed on jet fuel or ATF with effect from August 15. Currently, there is no SAED on the jet fuel.

SAED on petrol will continue to be zero.

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022.

