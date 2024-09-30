News
Home  » Business » Govt extends I-T audit report filing date to Oct 7

Govt extends I-T audit report filing date to Oct 7

Source: PTI
September 30, 2024 22:03 IST
The income tax department has extended the date for filing audit report for 2023-24 by 7 days till October 7.

Tax

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

In a circular, the I-T department said considering the difficulties faced by taxpayers in electronic filing of various audit reports under the Income Tax Act, the deadline is being extended from September 30 to October 7.

 

Moore Singhi executive director Rajat Mohan said technological issues in electronic filing of tax audit reports have pushed the government to extend timelines by 7 more days.

"Load of filings is quite high on the portal in the last few days, throwing the entire ecosystem in a frenzy.

"Government should either upgrade the system to handle such rush or stagger the timelines for tax filings," Mohan said .

Source: PTI
 
