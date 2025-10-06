HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Gold soars Rs 9,700 to storm past Rs 1.3 lakh/10 gm

Gold soars Rs 9,700 to storm past Rs 1.3 lakh/10 gm

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 06, 2025 16:55 IST

x

Gold prices skyrocketed by Rs 9,700 to scale a fresh peak of Rs 130,300 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, lifted by safe-haven buying in the overseas markets and depreciation in the rupee.

Gold

Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 120,600 per 10 grams on Friday.

 

In the local bullion market, gold of 99.5 per cent purity jumped by Rs 2,700 to hit a record high of Rs 122,700 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Monday.

It had settled at Rs 120,000 per 10 grams in the previous market session.

Silver prices also witnessed robust gains.

The white metal bounced by Rs 7,400 to hit a new peak of Rs 157,400 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). It had ended at Rs 150,000 per kg on Friday.

In the international markets, spot gold rose nearly 2 per cent to touch an all-time high of USD 3,949.58 per ounce, while silver went up over 1 per cent to hit a high of $48.75 per ounce.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Will RBI Governor Play Santa In December?
Will RBI Governor Play Santa In December?
AI Mania Drives Global Markets
AI Mania Drives Global Markets
HAL Poised For Growth With Strong Order Book
HAL Poised For Growth With Strong Order Book
'Phenomenon That Takes Place Once In A Century'
'Phenomenon That Takes Place Once In A Century'
Rosatom To Expand Non-Nuclear Footprint In India
Rosatom To Expand Non-Nuclear Footprint In India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vinod Khanna's 10 Best Films

webstory image 2

Manisha's Mangalore Goli Baje Recipe

webstory image 3

12 Books You Must Read About Gandhi

VIDEOS

Deported Gaza flotilla activists' shocking accounts of Israel action3:41

Deported Gaza flotilla activists' shocking accounts of...

Patna Metro: Bihar's First Metro Train Begins Operations1:47

Patna Metro: Bihar's First Metro Train Begins Operations

Razdan Top in Kashmir receives first Snowfall0:59

Razdan Top in Kashmir receives first Snowfall

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO