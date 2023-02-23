News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Gold declines Rs 305; silver plummets by Rs 805

Gold declines Rs 305; silver plummets by Rs 805

Source: PTI
February 23, 2023 20:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gold price declined Rs 305 to Rs 56,035 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a fall in rates of precious metal in the overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had settled at Rs 56,340 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also plummeted Rs 805 to Rs 65,095 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 56,035 per 10 grams, down Rs 305 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst - commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

 

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were quoting lower at $1,827 per ounce and $21.57 per ounce, respectively.

Comex gold prices traded down in Asian trading hours on Thursday, Gandhi said.

"Gold ticked lower after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting indicated that the US central bank would likely keep interest rates higher for longer to calm inflationary pressures," Navneet Damani, senior VP - commodity research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Worrying Decline Of PSU Capex
The Worrying Decline Of PSU Capex
'Equities can deliver potentially superior returns'
'Equities can deliver potentially superior returns'
India slips to 7th in m-cap as Adani rout continues
India slips to 7th in m-cap as Adani rout continues
With swords, Khalistani supporters clash with cops
With swords, Khalistani supporters clash with cops
PHOTOS: Ind vs Aus, 1st semi-final, Women's T20 WC
PHOTOS: Ind vs Aus, 1st semi-final, Women's T20 WC
Pawan Khera's arrest: What happened at Delhi airport?
Pawan Khera's arrest: What happened at Delhi airport?
Drama as Cong's Khera deplaned, held on Modi remark
Drama as Cong's Khera deplaned, held on Modi remark

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Markets: Investors become poorer by Rs 7.48 lakh cr

Markets: Investors become poorer by Rs 7.48 lakh cr

NCLT admits insolvency proceedings against ZEEL

NCLT admits insolvency proceedings against ZEEL

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances