Indian Air Force to set up Tejas engine maintenance facility with GE Aerospace's help

The Indian Air Force is partnering with GE Aerospace to establish a local maintenance facility for F404-IN20 jet engines powering the Tejas light combat aircraft, boosting India's defence capabilities and reducing reliance on foreign repairs.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Indian Air Force (IAF) is establishing a maintenance facility for GE Aerospace F404-IN20 jet engines, enhancing the sustainment of Tejas light combat aircraft.

GE Aerospace will provide technical inputs, training, and support to the IAF for the new engine maintenance facility.

The new facility will reduce turnaround times by eliminating the need for overseas repair centres for Tejas fighter jet engines.

This collaboration underscores GE Aerospace's commitment to supporting India's aerospace ecosystem and defence capabilities.

GE Aerospace engines also power other key Indian defence assets, including the P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, MH60R helicopters, and the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier.

US defence major GE Aerospace on Monday announced firming up of a contract with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to set up a maintenance facility for its F404-IN20 jet engines which are powering India's Tejas light combat aircraft fleet.

The facility will be established by the IAF with technical inputs from GE Aerospace and is expected to help India's indigenous defence sustainment effort, the company said.

Once operational, the facility will eliminate the need to depend on the overseas repair centres, significantly improving turnaround times, it said.

GE Aerospace is supplying the F404 -IN20 jet engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the maker of Tejas Light Combat (LCA) jets.

"The depot facility will be owned, operated, and maintained by the Indian Air Force with GE Aerospace providing technical inputs, training, support staff, and the supply of necessary spares and specialised equipment," the company said in a statement.

"Our commitment to supporting India's armed forces continues to guide our collaboration and partnership in expanding local sustainment capabilities of the Tejas fleet," said Rita Flaherty, Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Defence and Systems at GE Aerospace.

"Through the upcoming depot facility, we will support the availability of the F404-IN20 engines for the Indian Air Force, ensuring they have ready access to cutting-edge technology to power their defence needs," she said.

There have been some concerns in India's defence establishment over delays in the delivery of F404 -IN20 jet engines by GE Aerospace to HAL. The IAF is in the process of inducting more Tejas jets.

In February 2021, the defence ministry sealed a Rs 48,000-crore deal with the HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets for the IAF.

In September last year, the ministry finalised another deal worth Rs 62,370 crore with HAL to procure 97 Tejas MK-1A light combat aircraft for the IAF.

It has been designed to undertake air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.

The IAF is looking to induct the warplanes as the number of its fighter squadrons has dropped to 29 from the officially sanctioned strength of 42.

GE Aerospace's Commitment to India's Aerospace Sector

GE Aerospace said it is committed to developing India's aerospace ecosystem, spanning design, development, manufacturing, and sustainment for both commercial and military aviation.

For example, 150 engineers have passed out of the company's local two-year Edison Engineering Development Programme which develops engineering leaders, it said.

Several skilling initiatives over 10 years have helped train over 5000 people with core manufacturing skills at the company's Pune factory, it said.

In September 2025, the GE Aerospace Foundation, in partnership with United Way, launched Next Engineers at Bengaluru, a four-year college and career readiness programme that will help 4000 young engineering aspirants.

GE Aerospace's Broader Role in Indian Defence

Other than the Tejas, GE Aerospace engines also power the Indian Navy's P-8I maritime patrol aircraft and MH60R helicopters, as well as the Indian Air Force's AH-64 Apache helicopter.

Its LM2500 marine gas turbines provide the power for the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier and the P-17 Shivalik Class frigates.