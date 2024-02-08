From GDP to inflation: Key highlights of RBI's monetary policy

Following are the highlights of RBI's bi-monthly monetary policy announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das:

Photograph: ANI Photo

Benchmark interest rate or repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%

GDP growth for 2024-25 projected at 7%, lower than 7.3% this fiscal

Retail inflation to average 5.4% this fiscal, to come down to 4.5% in 2024-25

Monetary transmission by financial institutions still remains incomplete

Current economic momentum to sustain in the next fiscal

Recovery in rabi sowing, sustained profitability in manufacturing, resilience of services to support economic activity in 2024-25

Investment cycle gaining steam, signs of revival in private sector capex

Indian economy making confident progress on strong, sustained growth path

Rural demand continues to gather pace, urban consumption remains strong

Govt adhering to fiscal consolidation path; domestic economic activity strong

Uncertainty in food prices continue to impinge on headline inflation

Increasing geopolitical tension impacting supply chain, putting pressure on commodity prices

Forex reserve at USD 622.5 billion; comfortable for meeting foreign obligations

Domestic financial system remains resilient with a healthy balance sheet

Regulated entities should accord highest priority to compliance, consumer interest protection

RBI to introduce an offline functionality in CBDC-Retail

Exchange rate of Indian rupee remained fairly stable in the current fiscal