Fresh US tariff concerns spook markets; Sensex sinks 548 points

Fresh US tariff concerns spook markets; Sensex sinks 548 points

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
February 10, 2025 16:54 IST

Stock markets closed with losses for the fourth consecutive day on Monday with the benchmark Sensex declining by 548 points as fresh US tariff threats shook investor confidence and triggered selling in bluechip banking, metal and oil shares.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 548.39 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at a week's low of 77,311.80.

Intra-day, it tanked 753.3 points or 0.96 per cent to 77,106.89.

The NSE Nifty declined 178.35 points or 0.76 per cent to 23,381.60 dragged by losses in Trent, Tata Steel and Power Grid.

 

"The US tariff threats continued to impact the market sentiment.

"Domestic yield is inching higher as investors stay cautious on riskier assets and navigate their investments to safe haven assets like gold," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services,  said.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Power Grid, Tata Steel, Zomato, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC and Tata Motors were among the major laggards.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were the gainers.

Sensex has dropped 1,272 points or 1.63 per cent while Nifty tanked 357 points or 1.51 per cent on the four-day decline since February 5.

"Indian benchmark indices witnessed a significant decline today following a statement by US President Donald Trump, who announced plans to impose new tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the US, along with additional reciprocal tariffs," Ameya Ranadive Chartered Market Technician, CFTe, Sr Technical Analyst, StoxBox, said.

In Asian markets, Seoul settled lower while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the positive territory.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 470.39 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.04 per cent to $75.44 a barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
