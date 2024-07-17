News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Fraud detection framework: Quant MF affair triggers rush to apply new rules

Fraud detection framework: Quant MF affair triggers rush to apply new rules

By Abhishek Kumar
July 17, 2024 17:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The possible instances of front running at Quant Mutual Fund have likely pushed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to expedite the implementation of an institutional mechanism framework designed to curb such market abuses.

Quant fund

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

This framework, approved by the Sebi board in April, was slated to take effect six months after its notification. But, recent developments have set the wheels of regulation turning faster.

 

At the board meeting in June, the regulator proposed a new “glide path”, wherein large asset management companies (AMCs) would be nudged towards rapid implementation of the new framework.

This development was revealed through the recently released agenda papers from the board meeting.

“Certain large AMCs are open to implementing the institutional mechanism before the approved timeline of six months,” Sebi noted in the papers.

The regulator is currently “examining allegations regarding front-running of trades of an AMC, which merits consideration for expediting the implementation of the institutional mechanism at the end of AMCs.”

Sebi’s board meeting was held on June 27, nearly a week after the regulator’s search and seizure operation at Quant Mutual Fund’s premises over front-running allegations.

Last week, the fund house confirmed that the Sebi inquiry was “a court-approved search and seizure operation”, underscoring the seriousness of the allegations.

According to people in the know, the emergence of front-running allegations at Quant Mutual Fund, a notable player in the industry, prompted Sebi to brief its board on the necessity of speeding up the framework’s implementation.

The response from most large fund houses was reportedly supportive, the sources said.

The regulator has increased vigil on the mutual fund industry amid burgeoning growth, with assets under management (AUM) doubling since early 2021 and the investor count more than doubling from less than 21 million in March 2020 to over 46 million.

The new mechanism, which is yet to be notified, aims to establish uniform surveillance and internal control procedures within AMCs to identify misconduct and the misuse of sensitive information such as front-running.

It also places greater accountability on AMC management.

This mechanism will draw on the standard operating procedure (SOP) formulated by industry body, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

However, it’s unclear if Amfi has sent the SOP to Sebi yet.

In early May, Amfi stated that the SOP would be ready within a month, but queries to Amfi remain unanswered until press time.

Currently, surveillance practices vary across fund houses, with a common measure being the recording of all fund manager and dealer communications during market hours, as mandated by Sebi.

The regulator plans to relax this norm once AMCs adopt the new framework.

Earlier this month, Sebi issued a circular mandating stock brokers to establish an institutional mechanism for fraud prevention and detection or market abuse.

This includes measures such as the implementation of trading activity surveillance systems and internal controls, and the introduction of whistle-blower policies, among other obligations.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Abhishek Kumar
Source: source
 
Print this article
Will Nirmalaji Cheer The Markets?
Will Nirmalaji Cheer The Markets?
Microcaps Outperform Mid/Smallcaps
Microcaps Outperform Mid/Smallcaps
'Budget Focus Will Be On Growth, Jobs'
'Budget Focus Will Be On Growth, Jobs'
CRPF's K9 Ready To Guard Paris Olympics
CRPF's K9 Ready To Guard Paris Olympics
Four countries honoured at ICC Development Awards
Four countries honoured at ICC Development Awards
Elevation row: HC report in SC on plea of 2 judges
Elevation row: HC report in SC on plea of 2 judges
IOA increases support staff ratio for Paris Olympics
IOA increases support staff ratio for Paris Olympics

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Investors Redeem Rs 10K Crore From SIPs

Investors Redeem Rs 10K Crore From SIPs

Apple Sales In India Up to â'¹67,000 Cr

Apple Sales In India Up to â'¹67,000 Cr

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances