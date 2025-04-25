Forex reserves swell $8.31 bn to $686.14 bn

India's forex reserves jumped $8.31 billion to $686.14 billion for the week ended April 18, the RBI said on Friday.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

This is the seventh consecutive week of a rise in the kitty, which had jumped by $1.57 billion to $677.83 billion in the previous reporting week ended April 11.

The forex reserves had touched an all-time high of $704.88 billion in end-September 2024.

For the week ended April 18, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $3.52 billion to $578.49 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $4.57 billion to $84.57 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $212 million to $18.57 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF also rose by $7 million to $4.51 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.