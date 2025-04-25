HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Forex reserves swell $8.31 bn to $686.14 bn

Forex reserves swell $8.31 bn to $686.14 bn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 25, 2025 20:38 IST

x

India's forex reserves jumped $8.31 billion to $686.14 billion for the week ended April 18, the RBI said on Friday.

Dollar

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

This is the seventh consecutive week of a rise in the kitty, which had jumped by $1.57 billion to $677.83 billion in the previous reporting week ended April 11.

 

The forex reserves had touched an all-time high of $704.88 billion in end-September 2024.

For the week ended April 18, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $3.52 billion to $578.49 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $4.57 billion to $84.57 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $212 million to $18.57 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF also rose by $7 million to $4.51 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

ILO on what led to a decline in job quality in India
ILO on what led to a decline in job quality in India
'State Banks Must Take Affordable Housing Seriously'
'State Banks Must Take Affordable Housing Seriously'
Srinagar Airfares Drop After Govt Intervention
Srinagar Airfares Drop After Govt Intervention
Skoda India gears up for EV play with local push
Skoda India gears up for EV play with local push
'Not Time To Panic. It's Time To Buy'
'Not Time To Panic. It's Time To Buy'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Struggling To Sleep? 7 Yoga Asanas That Will Help

webstory image 2

Delhi Ahead Of Shanghai: 9th Busiest Airport In World

webstory image 3

8 Movies That Were Filmed In Pahalgam

VIDEOS

Adil Hussain: Hero pony ride operator who tried to stop terrorist9:20

Adil Hussain: Hero pony ride operator who tried to stop...

Pragya Jaiswal stuns in floral mini frock1:01

Pragya Jaiswal stuns in floral mini frock

Kriti Sanon STUNS in post-gym look1:07

Kriti Sanon STUNS in post-gym look

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD