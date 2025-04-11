Forex reserves swell $10.87 bn to $676.27 bn

India's forex reserves jumped $10.87 billion to $676.27 billion during the week ended April 4, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

The overall kitty had jumped $6.6 billion to $665.4 billion in the previous reporting week.

This is the fifth consecutive week of an increase in the kitty, which had seen some decline recently due to revaluation, along with forex market interventions by the RBI, to help reduce volatilities in the rupee.

The forex reserves had touched an all-time high of $704.88 billion in end-September 2024.

For the week ended April 4, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $9.07 billion to $574.09 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased $1.57 million to $79.36 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $186 million to $18.36 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up $46 million to $4.46 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.