Forex reserves rise by $1.49 bn to $695.1 bn

Forex reserves rise by $1.49 bn to $695.1 bn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
August 22, 2025 21:42 IST

India's forex reserves rose by $1.49 billion to $695.106 billion during the week ended August 15, according to RBI data released on Friday.

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had increased by $4.75 billion to $693.62 billion.

For the week ended August 15, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, climbed by $1.92 billion to $585.90 billion, the data showed.

 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves decreased by $493 million to $85.67 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $41 million to $18.78 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was higher by $15 million at $4.75 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
