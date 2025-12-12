HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Forex reserves jump by $1 bn to $687 bn

Forex reserves jump by $1 bn to $687 bn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
December 12, 2025 22:01 IST

India's forex reserves jumped by $1 billion to $687 billion during the week ended December 5, the RBI said on Friday.

Photograph: Lee Jae-Won/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, India's forex reserves had dropped by $1.88 billion to $686 billion.

For the week ended December 5, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $151 million to $556.88 billion, the data released showed.

 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves increased by $1.19 billion to $106.98 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $93 million to $18.72 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was down by $97 million to $4.67 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
