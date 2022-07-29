Forex reserves fall $1.15 bn to $571.56 bn

India's foreign exchange reserves declined $1.15 billion to $571.56 billion for the week ended July 22, according to RBI data.

The reserves has been declining amid continuing volatility in the rupee which has also significantly depreciated against the US dollar.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had declined by $7.54 billion to $572.71 billion.

Defending the rupee amid pressures due to rising interest rates in the developed world, high commodity prices and foreign portfolio investment outflows has resulted in heavy decline in the forex assets, which had touched an all-time high of $642 billion in September 2021.

For the reporting week ended July 22, the foreign currency assets declined $1.43 billion to $510.14 billion, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its weekly report released on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The value of the gold reserves increased $145 million to $38.50 billion, the apex bank said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) went up by $106 million to $17.96 billion.

The country's reserve position with IMF increased by $23 million to $4.96 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.