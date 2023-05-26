News
Forex reserves drop by $6 billion to $593.48 billion

Forex reserves drop by $6 billion to $593.48 billion

Source: PTI
May 26, 2023 17:45 IST
India's foreign exchange reserves dropped by $6.05 billion to $593.48 billion during the week ended May 19, RBI said on Friday.

Dollar

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The drop in the kitty has snapped two consecutive weeks of increases.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had increased by $3.5 billion to take the overall quantum just shy of $600 billion.

In October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

 

The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

For the week ended May 19, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, declined by $4.654 billion to $524.945 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves dropped by $1.23 billion to $45.13 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $137 million to $18.28 billion, the apex bank said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was down by $35 million to $5.13 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
