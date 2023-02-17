News
Forex reserves drop by $8.32 bn to $566.95 bn

Forex reserves drop by $8.32 bn to $566.95 bn

Source: PTI
February 17, 2023 20:42 IST
India's forex reserves dropped by $8.32 billion to $566.95 billion for the week ended February 10, the RBI said on Friday.

Dollar

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

This is the second consecutive week of drop in the reserves after the $1.49-billion decrease in the previous reporting week.

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

 

The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

For the week ended February 10, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $7.11 billion to $500.59 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased for the second week running and were $919 million down to $42.86 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were also down by $190 million to $18.35 billion, the RBI said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was down by $102 million to $5.15 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Source: PTI
 
