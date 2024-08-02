News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Forex reserves drop $3.47 bn to $667.386 bn

Forex reserves drop $3.47 bn to $667.386 bn

Source: PTI
August 02, 2024 19:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's forex reserves dropped by $3.47 billion to $667.39 billion for the week ended July 26, according to the RBI data released on Friday.

USD

Photograph: Florence Lo/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the kitty had jumped by $4 billion to an all-time high of $670.86 billion.

 

For the week ended July 26, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $1.17 billion to $586.88 billion, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased by $2.3 billion to $57.7 billion during the week, the data showed.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $5 million to $18.20 billion.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $2 million to $4.61 billion in the reporting week.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India Needs 75 Yrs To Reach 25% Of US GDP
India Needs 75 Yrs To Reach 25% Of US GDP
'We Want Chinese Style Growth'
'We Want Chinese Style Growth'
Nirmalaji Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai?
Nirmalaji Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai?
Carlos Alcaraz reaches Olympic tennis singles final
Carlos Alcaraz reaches Olympic tennis singles final
Wayanad landslides: 210 found dead; 300 still missing
Wayanad landslides: 210 found dead; 300 still missing
Paris 2024: Manu Bhaker blazes into 25m pistol final
Paris 2024: Manu Bhaker blazes into 25m pistol final
Ankita, Dhiraj aim for bronze after heartbreaking loss
Ankita, Dhiraj aim for bronze after heartbreaking loss

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Wealth Is Concentrated In A Few Hands'

'Wealth Is Concentrated In A Few Hands'

'Budget Hasn't Addressed Real Issues'

'Budget Hasn't Addressed Real Issues'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances