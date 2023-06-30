News
Rediff.com  » Business » Forex reserves drop $2.9 bn to $593.19 billion

Forex reserves drop $2.9 bn to $593.19 billion

Source: PTI
June 30, 2023 21:47 IST
India's forex reserves dropped $2.901 billion to $593.19 billion in the week ended June 23, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Dollar

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The overall reserves increased by $2.35 billion to $596 in the previous reporting week.

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

 

For the week ended June 23, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $2.21 billion to $525.44 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves dropped $745 million to $44.304 billion, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $85 million to $18.33 billion, the apex bank said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was down by $29 million to $5.12 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
