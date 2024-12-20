News
Forex reserves drop $2 bn to $652.87 bn

Forex reserves drop $2 bn to $652.87 bn

Source: PTI
December 20, 2024 20:06 IST
India's forex reserves dropped by $1.99 billion to $652.87 billion for the week ended December 13, the RBI said on Friday.

Dollar

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $3.23 billion to $654.86 billion.

 

The reserves have been declining for the last few weeks, and the drop has been attributed to revaluation, along with forex market interventions by the RBI to help reduce volatilities in the rupee.

The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of $704.88 billion in September.

For the week ended December 13, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $3.05 billion to $562.58 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $1.12 billion to $68.06 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $35 million to $18 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by $27 million to $54.24 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
