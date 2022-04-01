News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Forex reserves down by $2.03 bn to $617.648 bn

Forex reserves down by $2.03 bn to $617.648 bn

Source: PTI
April 01, 2022 21:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Continuing their downward trajectory for the third consecutive week, the country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $2.03 billion to stand at $617.648 billion in the week ended March 25, RBI data showed on Friday.

Forex

Photograph: Kham/Reuters

In the week ended March 18, the forex kitty had declined by $2.60 billion to $619.68 billion.

It had plunged by $9.65 billion to $622.27 billion in the week ended March 11.

 

During the reporting week, the fall in the reserves was mainly on account of a decline in the foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, as per weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India.

FCA dropped by $3.20 billion to $550.45 billion in the week ended March 25.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $1.23 billion to $43.24 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $44 million to $18.82 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also decreased by $14 million to $5.13 billion.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
GST collection at all-time high of Rs 1.42 lakh cr
GST collection at all-time high of Rs 1.42 lakh cr
Tata Motors, Kia post highest-ever sales in March
Tata Motors, Kia post highest-ever sales in March
Jet fuel @ all-time high; flight tickets to cost more?
Jet fuel @ all-time high; flight tickets to cost more?
IPL 2022: PHOTOS, KKR vs PBKS
IPL 2022: PHOTOS, KKR vs PBKS
CNG price hiked by 80 paise, PNG by Rs 5
CNG price hiked by 80 paise, PNG by Rs 5
In Delhi, Lavrov says trade in rouble will intensify
In Delhi, Lavrov says trade in rouble will intensify
Ramana bats for independent umbrella probe agency
Ramana bats for independent umbrella probe agency

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

India's fuel sales rise above pre-Covid levels

India's fuel sales rise above pre-Covid levels

India Inc's credit quality improved sharply in H2FY22

India Inc's credit quality improved sharply in H2FY22

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances