HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Forex kitty jumps $4.53 bn to $658.8 bn

Forex kitty jumps $4.53 bn to $658.8 bn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 28, 2025 21:56 IST

x

The country's forex reserves jumped by $4.53 billion to $658.8 billion during the week ended March 21, the RBI said on Friday.

Forex

Photograph: Lisa Marie David/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had increased by $305 million to $654.27 billion.

This is the third consecutive week of rise in the kitty, which has been on a declining trend recently due to revaluation, along with forex market interventions by the RBI to help reduce volatility in the rupee.

 

The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of $704.88 billion in September 2024.

For the week ended March 21, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $1.67 billion to $558.86 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $2.88 billion to $77.27 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $22 million to $18.24 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by $2 million at $4.43 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Payments banks urge FinMin to raise deposit limit
Payments banks urge FinMin to raise deposit limit
Roshni Nadar: World's 5th Richest Woman
Roshni Nadar: World's 5th Richest Woman
IndusInd Bank Officials Face Insider Trading Probe
IndusInd Bank Officials Face Insider Trading Probe
Jio Finance likely to delay its maiden bond issue
Jio Finance likely to delay its maiden bond issue
NSE defers switching to Mon expiry post Sebi's paper
NSE defers switching to Mon expiry post Sebi's paper

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vivo Y39 5G For India At ₹17,000

webstory image 2

10 Chatpata Pakoda Recipes Beyond Onion & Potato!

webstory image 3

Mango Lassi: 5-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Disha Patani rocks a white-on-white ensemble at the airport0:26

Disha Patani rocks a white-on-white ensemble at the airport

Panic grips Bangkok as massive earthquake shakes Myanmar, People flood streets2:50

Panic grips Bangkok as massive earthquake shakes Myanmar,...

AAP MLAs marshalled out for 'disruption' of Delhi Assembly proceedings3:36

AAP MLAs marshalled out for 'disruption' of Delhi...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD