HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Forex kitty drops to $698 bn; value of gold...crosses $100 bn

Forex kitty drops to $698 bn; value of gold...crosses $100 bn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 18, 2025 00:56 IST

x

India's forex reserves dropped by $2.18 billion to $697.79 billion during the week ended October 10, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Friday.

Forex

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had decreased by $276 million to $699.96 billion.

For the week ended October 10, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $5.61 billion to $572.10 billion, the data showed.

 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves jumped by $3.6 billion to $102.37 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $130 million to $18.68 billion, the apex bank data said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by $36 million at $4.63 billion in the reporting week, it showed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'NPS Will Exceed 30% Growth This Financial Year'
'NPS Will Exceed 30% Growth This Financial Year'
'To Avoid Liquidity Risks, You Must Have...'
'To Avoid Liquidity Risks, You Must Have...'
Antwerp court clears fugitive Mehul Choksi's extradition
Antwerp court clears fugitive Mehul Choksi's extradition
Hybrids outpace petrol, EVs for buyers, shows survey
Hybrids outpace petrol, EVs for buyers, shows survey
No targeted price level for rupee vs dollar, says RBI
No targeted price level for rupee vs dollar, says RBI

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

webstory image 2

India's 7 Stunning Glass Bridges

webstory image 3

10 Facts About Smita Patil, 70

VIDEOS

Rivaba Jadeja takes oath as Gujarat Cabinet Minister3:43

Rivaba Jadeja takes oath as Gujarat Cabinet Minister

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg at his samadhi 2:19

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg at...

IAF Chief visits Solar Industries' defence facility2:03

IAF Chief visits Solar Industries' defence facility

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO