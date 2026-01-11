HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » FMCG players witness strong Q3 recovery

FMCG players witness strong Q3 recovery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
4 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 11, 2026 20:49 IST

x

Driven by GST reforms, robust festive demand, and softening raw material prices, the FMCG industry expects volume-based growth, supported by a mid-single digit revenue rise and improved operating margins in the December quarter.

FMCG

Photograph: Mansi Thapliyal/Reuters

After settling down of GST-led disruptions, where distributors and retailers focused on liquidating the existing higher-priced inventory in the channel, the FMCG companies have witnessed signs of recovery, major listed firms informed exchanges in their recent updates on the December quarter.

Moreover, post-trade stabilisation, consumer sentiment improved in urban and rural areas. However, in continuation with the previous trend, rural demand continued to outperform urban demand this quarter as well, FMCG companies like Dabur, Marico, and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) said.

 

The FMCG industry, which was facing slow consumption, now expects a sustained recovery in demand and improvement in revenue trajectory in the coming quarters.

Besides, in terms of channels, organised trade maintained its strong growth momentum, with e-commerce, including hyper-local delivery platforms, growing in strong double-digit.

"Within the India business, we expect the Home & Personal care business to grow in double digits on the back of strong growth in Hair Oils and Oral care category.

"Key brands, which are likely to record healthy volume-led growth, are Dabur Amla franchise, Dabur Almond, Dabur Anmol, Dabur Red Toothpaste and Meswak," said Dabur in its updates.

The majority of its portfolio continued to outpace category growth and is expected to register market share gains during the quarter.

"Overall, we expect consolidated revenue to grow in the mid-single digits with operating profit and profit after tax to grow ahead of revenue," Dabur said.

Similarly, GCPL also said that demand conditions in the domestic market strengthened progressively during the quarter.

"We remain confident of a gradual improvement in consumption over the coming quarters, supported by falling inflation and improving affordability, following lower GST rates," said the FMCG arm of Godrej Industries Group (GIG).

It also expects "close to double-digit revenue growth in rupee terms and double-digit EBITDA growth" at the consolidated level, helped by domestic and improving trends across its international businesses.

Similarly, Marico, which owns several FMCG brands, including Saffola, Parachute, Hair & Care, Nihar and Livon, also expects an increase in consolidated revenue in the 'high 20s' for Q3, with margin improvement.

Marico said it has witnessed "steady demand" trends during the December quarter and remains "optimistic" about a gradual improvement in consumption in the quarters ahead.

This is supported by easing inflation, lower GST rates driving affordability, MSP hikes, and a healthy crop sowing season, Marico said in its December quarter updates to the bourses.

"During the quarter, underlying volume growth in the India business remained in high single digits, while marking a slight improvement on a sequential basis.

"Consolidated revenue growth on a year-on-year basis stood in the high twenties, poised to achieve our full-year aspiration," Marico said.

Similarly, retailers like Trent, Titan and D-Mart reported a standalone growth in their updates.

Tata group firm Trent, which operates brands like Westside and Zudio, reported a 17 per cent growth in standalone revenue to Rs 5,220 crore in the third quarter of FY26.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, has reported an increase of 18.27 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 855.78 crore and its revenue from operations rose 13.32 per cent to Rs 18,100.88 crore for the December quarter of FY26.

Titan Co Ltd, the country's leading branded jewellery and watch maker, on Tuesday reported a 40 per cent growth in its standalone revenue in the December quarter of FY26, mainly led by surging gold prices.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Equity MF Inflows Dip As Redemptions Spike
Equity MF Inflows Dip As Redemptions Spike
RBI Eyes Zero-Fraud Payments
RBI Eyes Zero-Fraud Payments
Mercedes-Benz, BMW eyeing India's luxe realty sector
Mercedes-Benz, BMW eyeing India's luxe realty sector
Rupee Went Down 4.9% In 2025
Rupee Went Down 4.9% In 2025
60% Of Top 1,000 Stocks Bleed Red In 2025
60% Of Top 1,000 Stocks Bleed Red In 2025

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 2

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

webstory image 3

5 DIY Facemasks For Glowing Winter Skin

VIDEOS

Watch: Foreign devotees chant 'Om Namah Shivay' at Magh Mela in Prayagraj0:37

Watch: Foreign devotees chant 'Om Namah Shivay' at Magh...

PM Modi offers prayer at Somnath Temple2:35

PM Modi offers prayer at Somnath Temple

Vidya Balan's simplicity wins hearts1:21

Vidya Balan's simplicity wins hearts

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO