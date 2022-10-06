FMCG most sought after sector by job-seekers: Study

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) continued to be the most sought after sector by job-seekers, a study by the human resources services firm CIEL HR Services said on Thursday.

Mumbai topped the list with the highest job demand in the FMCG segment while Masters in Business Administration degree was the most preferred qualification by employers.

"For freshers and mid-level employees, the sector is perceived to be offering the most promising job prospects," the study said.

Most of the top FMCG companies grapple with the challenge of not having the requisite percentage of women in their workforce as only 14 per cent of employees comprise women in the sector, it said.

"Employment outlook is promising for young management graduates and the mid-level employees in the FMCG domain.

"We see strong growth in hiring the FMCG segment driven by an uptick in sales in the festive season," said CIEL (HR Services) managing director and CEO Aditya Narayan Mishra.

"Our research shows the demand for sales professionals is the highest followed by operations, business development, marketing and IT functions," he said.